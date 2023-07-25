Losing Norms and Accelerating Disruption

Nathaniel Persily, Co-Director of the Stanford Cyber Policy Center

We had been at a point of more-or-less equilibrium with content moderation, but that’s really been blown apart by Twitter in the last year. And the effect of that is not limited to that platform; it’s metastasizing across Silicon Valley to other platforms. Trust and Safety teams are also being hollowed out, often for economic reasons, and all of that has an impact on the kind of content that ends up online. We’re at a point where the tectonic plates are shifting on established areas, and then new technology like AI, blockchain, VR, and AR is coming in and disrupting things even further. The cumulative effect of that is destabilizing.

Legal Fights Over Research

Alex Stamos, Director of the Stanford Internet Observatory

The transparency of platforms is key. We are now past peak Trust and Safety. The pinnacle of protecting things like elections in the United States and Europe was probably within the 2022 timeframe, and that is all now falling apart. Transparency is key to that. It’s not just about the platforms providing technical access to us as researchers; we’ve historically had workarounds that have allowed us to still do research in an appropriate way. But we’re getting to a point where we can’t use our workarounds. Companies are starting to sue academics for doing research, and we’re beginning to see the weaponization of the terms of service of social platforms and intellectual property law to prevent academics from doing their work. That’s a big problem, and that’s going to be the big story in this space through 2023 and 2024.



No Funding, No Results

Daphne Keller, Director of the Program on Platform Regulation

It’s going to be very interesting to watch how the Digital Services Act (DSA) in Europe unfolds and what we learn about what works and what doesn’t. I’m a little worried that other countries will rush to emulate it before seeing how it plays out. One of the interesting aspects of the DSA is that it deliberately set out to create a multi-stakeholder ecosystem. There are built-in roles for researchers and auditors and other parties. That’s great. But my big concern is that most of those so-called “essential roles” are not funded. There’s an expectation that civil society will spring into action to do a bunch of things in terms of oversight, but it’s very unclear if civil society will be able to afford to do that.



The Unknowns of AI

Rob Reich, Director of the Center for Ethics in Society

In the space of AI right now, one of the biggest debates is deciding whether open-source, open-access, generative AI models are a good way forward. To say the obvious, the concern is with what happens when you put powerful tools like this in the hands of adversarial actors. We all agree that open-sourcing access and information about uranium and plutonium is not a good idea. Now there’s a growing tension about whether that same mentality needs to be brought to AI, and whether that is also an existential threat to humanity in some way.



The Optics of Regulations

Renée DiResta, Technical Research Manager at the Stanford Internet Observatory

One of the challenges to regulating these technologies is that the optics of it look terrible for politicians. No one wants to be seen as a politician trying to curtail free speech or give the appearance of trying to sway elections in a certain way that benefits themselves. But by the same token, it needs to be done. And this is the question: how do you pass regulation that protects ordinary people who don’t have the resources to fight against this — whether that’s women suffering from revenge porn or children being exploited through the digital distribution of child sexual abuse materials — when you’re a politician who has power but may be seen as having a direct self-interest in regulating technology that may appear unfavorable to you? It’s not an easy needle to thread.



Who Has a Seat at the Table

Russell Wald, Director of Policy at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI)

Who has a seat at the table right now when it comes to these discussions about technology and their place in society? Right now, it’s just a handful of the same industry leaders who stand to benefit from their adoption. They’re the ones with the policymakers. Academia and civil society have a lot to add to these conversations, but they are not at the table.

