At White House Summit on Bioeconomy, Work of Stanford Scholars Takes Major Leap Forward

Let’s start with some definitions: Can you explain what the “bioeconomy” is?

The bioeconomy refers broadly to products or services made via biology. This includes food, fuels, medicines, clothing, and much more. Biotechnology, first enabled via genetic engineering and maturing further via synthetic biology, is what powers a modern bioeconomy. By recent estimates, 5% of the U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is now produced by biotechnology, with foods, industrial materials, and medicines together accounting for about $1 trillion of annual economic activity.



How is the bioeconomy important to national security and the United States’ ability to remain strategically competitive on the international stage?

The bioeconomy provides essential foundations for secure, sustainable, and resilient societies.

We can use the COVID-19 pandemic as an example. Over the last two years, we’ve all experienced disruptions to supply chains and seen how that can create hardships, strife, and worse. Investing in the bioeconomy is one way to create more resilience in those systems. Advanced bio-based processes can complement traditional approaches by enabling local, distributed, and resilient manufacturing.

For example, exciting experiments from some of our colleagues here at Stanford have demonstrated that we can genetically reprogram the cellular machinery of yeast to create microscopic factories that convert sugars and amino acids into plant-based drugs. With more research and investment, it’s feasible that technology like this could be used to produce medicine at a local brewery rather than sourcing an essential drug from across the world.

Beyond health and medicines, biotechnology is also giving us more strategies to contend with other extant threats to our security, like climate change. Sustainable bio-based manufacturing processes, along with clean energy options and carbon sequestration approaches to more circular bio-based economies are going to be crucial to addressing this crisis in a timely way.