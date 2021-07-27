Scott Sagan to Co-Lead Center for International Security and Cooperation

The Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies (FSI) at Stanford University is pleased to announce that Senior Fellow Scott Sagan has been appointed as co-director of the Center for International Security and Cooperation (CISAC). The appointment follows the U.S. congressional confirmation of the former co-director, Colin Kahl, as the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy. Harold Trinkunas had served as interim co-director.

As co-director, Sagan, who is the Caroline S.G. Munro Professor of Political Science and the Mimi and Peter Haas University Fellow in Undergraduate Education, will be responsible for maintaining CISAC’s leading position as a hub for researchers tackling the world’s most pressing security and international cooperation issues. Sagan previously served as CISAC co-director from 1998 to 2012.

“I am thrilled that Scott has agreed to serve another term as CISAC co-director. He brings a unique and innovative approach to his research and teaching of international security issues that has enriched our academic community,” said FSI Director Michael McFaul. “I am certain his expertise and leadership as co-director will keep CISAC at the cutting edge of generating solutions for the sake of achieving a more peaceful planet.”

Since CISAC’s founding in 1983, the center has always been led by two co-directors—one from the natural sciences or engineering and one from the social sciences—in the belief that it takes scholars from different disciplines with different experiences, ideas, strengths, and interests to solve the most pressing security problems.

FSI Senior Fellow Rodney Ewing, the Frank Stanton Professor in Nuclear Security and a professor in the Department of Geological Sciences in the School of Earth, Energy and Environmental Sciences, serves as the CISAC co-director.