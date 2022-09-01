FSI Director Michael McFaul Honored by the Government of Ukraine with State Award

On August 24, 2022, as part of the national commemoration of Independence Day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented official recognitions to servicemen, Ukrainian families, and advocates of Ukraine. Among those recognized was former U.S. Ambassador to Russia and Director of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies Michael McFaul, who was awarded the Order of Merit, Third Degree.

The awards were given for “significant personal merits in strengthening interstate cooperation, support of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as a significant contribution to the popularization of the Ukrainian state in the world.”

Other merit award recipients recognized include journalists Christiane Amanpour, Anderson Cooper, and Jake Tapper; actors and directors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller; members of the bands Imagine Dragons and U2; and director of the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, Peter Gelba. A full list of the recipients is available on the official website of the President of Ukraine.